Parkside Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $128.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $352.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average is $111.37.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

