Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $220,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,959. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.51. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.