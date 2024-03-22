Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $190,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,261,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 249,356 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,395,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,978 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,865,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,207,617. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.