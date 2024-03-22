Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Redburn Atlantic

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Redburn Atlantic from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.82.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $287.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.52 and a 200 day moving average of $284.67. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

