PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded by New Street Research to Buy

New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.38.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $14.30 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

