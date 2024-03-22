PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded by New Street Research to Buy

New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.38.
View Our Latest Report on PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 0.5 %
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PagSeguro Digital
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.