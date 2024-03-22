Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.87. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,371 shares of company stock valued at $459,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

