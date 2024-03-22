Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:CAFG opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile
