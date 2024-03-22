Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $9.54 million and $6,144.95 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,600.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.46 or 0.00648508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.91 or 0.00130367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00045550 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.12 or 0.00209312 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00054669 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00121997 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,199,007 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

