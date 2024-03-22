Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of OVV opened at C$69.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45. The stock has a market cap of C$18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.61. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$43.23 and a 52 week high of C$70.61.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.61 by C$0.59. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

