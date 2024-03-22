Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at C$2.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 44.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.29. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$4.53.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Pascal Simard acquired 11,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,999.94. In other Osisko Mining news, Director Cathy Singer purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$59,831.00. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Simard bought 11,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,999.94. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

