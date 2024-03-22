Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Raymond James

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBNNF opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 64.10 and a quick ratio of 64.10. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

