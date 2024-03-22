Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Guy Desharnais Sells 7,484 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 7,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total transaction of C$157,912.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:OR traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,026. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$15.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of C$65.16 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5503096 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OR shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.55.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

