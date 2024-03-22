Orgel Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,316 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 1.56% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.84. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

