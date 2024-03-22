Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 428 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

