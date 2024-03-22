Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 371 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 103,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average is $73.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

