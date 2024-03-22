Orgel Wealth Management LLC Invests $231,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after buying an additional 1,998,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $84.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.18 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

