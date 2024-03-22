Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 136,851 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,098,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,851 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF comprises 1.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $64,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

