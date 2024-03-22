Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $127.55 and last traded at $128.07. 1,661,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,258,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Get Oracle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $352.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.