OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Sells $36,092.24 in Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $36,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,802.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OptiNose Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPTN. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on OptiNose from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Trading of OptiNose

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,855,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 194,367 shares during the last quarter. MVM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,768,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in OptiNose by 12.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 8,839,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 945,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 358,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OptiNose by 494.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 3,246,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

