OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Up to $0.93

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $0.98. OPKO Health shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 1,096,462 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $653.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, Director Richard M. Krasno bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 103,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard M. Krasno purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,111,024.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,993,015 shares of company stock worth $8,479,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

