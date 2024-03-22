One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.28% from the company’s current price.

One Stop Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 65,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,428. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.27. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.57.

Insider Activity at One Stop Systems

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $372,932.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,923,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About One Stop Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

