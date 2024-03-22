ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 2.42.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $89.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Kanen bought 73,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $310,415.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,731.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

