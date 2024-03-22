OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Sees Large Volume Increase

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 138,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 417,222 shares.The stock last traded at $5.21 and had previously closed at $5.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OABI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday.

OmniAb Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $610.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in OmniAb by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in OmniAb by 2.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

