Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY25 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.200 EPS.

Shares of OLLI opened at $79.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $84.38.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 371.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.08.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

