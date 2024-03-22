Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY25 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.200 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $79.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OLLI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

