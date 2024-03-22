OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) PT Raised to $7.00

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 366.29% from the stock’s current price.

OKYO Pharma Stock Performance

OKYO traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,079. OKYO Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OKYO Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OKYO Pharma stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of OKYO Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.