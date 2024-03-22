OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Insider Ganesh Kumar Sells 9,697 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) insider Ganesh Kumar sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $352,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ganesh Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Ganesh Kumar sold 9,071 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $319,117.78.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 23.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on OFG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,905,000 after acquiring an additional 225,666 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.