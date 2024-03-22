OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Insider Ganesh Kumar Sells 9,071 Shares of Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) insider Ganesh Kumar sold 9,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $319,117.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ganesh Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Ganesh Kumar sold 9,697 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $352,970.80.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OFG Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 138.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $4,205,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.