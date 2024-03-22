Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oculis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OCS opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. Oculis has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at $15,980,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Oculis by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Oculis during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

