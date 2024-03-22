Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.56. 952,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,128,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
A number of research analysts have commented on OCUL shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.
In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $90,773.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,123 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at about $4,142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 376.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 726,569 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
