Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of OCUL opened at $10.15 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $90,773.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $90,773.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,629 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 229.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

