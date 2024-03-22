NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $246.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.71. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

