NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Trading Down 7.2%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. 3,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 44,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

NWTN Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWTN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NWTN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NWTN during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

