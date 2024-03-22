NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Trading 5.8% Higher

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.13. 8,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 44,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

NWTN Stock Up 19.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

Get NWTN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at $817,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in NWTN in the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.