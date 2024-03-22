NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $7,854.32

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7,854.32 and last traded at $7,813.26, with a volume of 8415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7,791.54.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,432.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6,662.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $133.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $813,314,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

