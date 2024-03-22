NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.70.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,535,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 351,608 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 394,719 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,401,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after buying an additional 1,084,858 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.