NuStar Energy L.P. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NS. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $23.90 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 225.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,535,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after buying an additional 351,608 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 394,719 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,401,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after buying an additional 1,084,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

