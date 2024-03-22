Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 0.4%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $130.36 and last traded at $130.82. 862,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,284,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.