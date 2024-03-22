Norwood Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 455.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,550,942,000 after buying an additional 1,275,060 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.77. 19,182,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,489,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.28 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

