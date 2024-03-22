NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) PT Raised to C$0.85

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Pi Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.85 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.00% from the stock’s current price.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Performance

CVE NCX traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.50. The company had a trading volume of 106,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,130. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31.

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

