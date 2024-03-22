NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) PT Raised to C$0.85

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Pi Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.85 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.00% from the stock’s current price.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Performance
CVE NCX traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.50. The company had a trading volume of 106,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,130. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31.
