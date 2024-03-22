Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $9.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday.

Nkarta Price Performance

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. Nkarta has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $636.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $84,751.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $84,751.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $165,512. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 13,661.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 59.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

