Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 149.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

NKTX stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 1,240,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $31,044.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $31,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $165,512. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Nkarta by 282.5% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

