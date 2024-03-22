NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 1.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 23,199,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 57,320,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.
NIO Stock Down 2.0 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $155,344,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $73,622,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 2,377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in NIO by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
