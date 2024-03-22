Nikolay Hristov Sells 3,799 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Nikolay Hristov sold 3,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$38,369.90.

Shares of TSE:DPM traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.83. 107,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,381. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.79 and a 1 year high of C$10.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.91.

Dundee Precious Metals last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1075388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

DPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.34.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

