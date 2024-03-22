NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

NYSE NKE traded down $8.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,162,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,677,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $818,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

