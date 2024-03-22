Nicholas Daniel Realmuto Sells 1,803 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) VP Nicholas Daniel Realmuto sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $54,234.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Nicholas Daniel Realmuto sold 1,249 shares of NMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $37,757.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $31.31 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NMI by 24,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

