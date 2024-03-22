Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.00

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 78.85 ($1.00), with a volume of 1314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.99).

Nexus Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of £7.12 million, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Nexus Infrastructure alerts:

Nexus Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.60%.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.