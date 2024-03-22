Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.00

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXSGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 78.85 ($1.00), with a volume of 1314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.99).

Nexus Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of £7.12 million, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Nexus Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.60%.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.