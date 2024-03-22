NEXGEL (NXGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

NEXGEL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXGL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,169. NEXGEL has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

Insider Transactions at NEXGEL

In other NEXGEL news, CFO Adam E. Drapczuk III purchased 47,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $100,001.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,001.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NEXGEL news, CFO Adam E. Drapczuk III purchased 47,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $100,001.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,001.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Robert Henry purchased 23,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $50,000.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,400.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEXGEL

About NEXGEL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGL. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NEXGEL in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NEXGEL by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in NEXGEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NEXGEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

