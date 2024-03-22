NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Up to $22.45

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.45, but opened at $22.97. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 23,872 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director Louis G. Lange purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares in the company, valued at $472,682. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 987.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

