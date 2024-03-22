New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) Announces GBX 1.70 Dividend

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

New Star Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSI opened at GBX 114.18 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £81.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,380.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.75. New Star Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 124 ($1.58).

Get New Star Investment Trust alerts:

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

Receive News & Ratings for New Star Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Star Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.