New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) Announces GBX 1.70 Dividend

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
New Star Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NSI opened at GBX 114.18 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £81.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,380.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.75. New Star Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 124 ($1.58).
New Star Investment Trust Company Profile
